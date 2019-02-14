|
|
MARTIN, Patsy Patsy Anne Martin (nee Mikkelsen) died on February 10, 2019, in Austin, Texas. She was born on February 02, 1931, in Modesto, California, to Patience Leona Young and Clarence Martin Mikkelsen. She is survived by her children, Pamela A. Martin; John H. Martin III; Jeffrey C. Martin and his wife, Janice; her brother, Ronald L. Murphy and his wife, Anne, and their two sons; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hickman Martin Jr. A visitation for family and friends is scheduled on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 3-5pm at Weed-Corley-Fish, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Obituary and guestbook are available online at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2019