REID, Patsy Patsy Reid, 78, of Austin, Texas, passed away on January 3, 2020, after suffering a devastating stroke. Patsy was born to Melvin and Claudine Robinson in Blum, Texas, on October 8, 1941. She attended Blum High school where she met her husband, Dan Reid. Patsy and Dan were married on September 3, 1960, and settled in Austin in 1969. Patsy retired from the University of Texas, where she worked in The Office of General Counsel as a Legal Librarian for 28 years. Patsy always had a sweet smile and kind word for everyone she met. She loved to cook for her family and friends and continued to nurture them until her last breath. Patsy was a pillar of strength and she treated everyone as if they were family. Patsy is survived by her husband of 59-years Dan Reid of Austin; children Daneen Reid of Dripping Springs; and Ben Reid of Austin. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Carley Smith of Dripping Springs; Gray Smith of Dripping Springs; and Hazel Reid of Austin. Numerous cousins and extended family. Funeral services are being arranged by Crosier-Pearson Funeral Home in Cleburne, Texas. Patsy will be buried at the Peoria Cemetery at 2421 FM 1947, Hillsboro, Texas. Graveside services will be on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 1:30pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020