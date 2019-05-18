RICHARD, Patti (1929 2019) Patsy Lee Richard died on Monday, the 13th of May 2019 in Austin, TX. Patti was born in South Houston to Effie Meador and William B. Smith on May 19, 1929. She attended Pasadena Sr. High School in Pasadena TX. The youngest of five, Patti was preceded in death by her sisters and brother Maxine, Horace, Janice and Selma. On September 14, 1956, she married the love of her life, William Roy (Dick) Richard. They moved from Houston to Galveston in 1967, where she developed a lifelong hobby of birdwatching. Patti and Dick loved the Texas Hill Country and retired to Fredericksburg, claiming it as home. It is there that she spent the happiest days of her life with her beloved husband, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lisa Richard of Austin and David Richard of Dallas, her nieces and nephews, Randi Pittman, Carolyn Frieden, Chris Hoover, Tish Hoover and Jim Forrest and their families. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday May 19th at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Austin. The family has designated for Memorial Contributions. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary