STEAKLEY, Patti Patti Steakley went to help God manage that big day care in the sky on August 17, after battling cancer for several years. Patricia Lynn Stitt was born on December 17, 1964 in El Paso, Texas, the youngest of four siblings. Patti moved to Austin, Texas in 1980 and Austin became her first "second home". Among Patti's passions were her love for her husband (Dan Stephen Steakley), family, grandchildren, music music music (from the Man in Black to the B-52s), clever humor, crossword puzzles, eliminating child abuse, helping and advocating for those who could not, and driving in her car. Patti had a beautiful spirit, was courageous and positive, rarely complaining, always smiling, and never without a kind word. Patti went to Eastwood High School (El Paso) and graduated from McCallum High School in Austin. She attended Austin Community College and worked in accounting for many years, later in life as a self-employed bookkeeper with clients in a variety of industries. Patti met the love of her life, Dan Steakley, in 1993 and they married on Lake Austin in 1995. For almost two decades, Patti ran the Angel Tree Program at First Baptist Church in downtown Austin helping children whose parent was incarcerated have a better Christmas. Patti was preceded in death by parents Fountain Edward and Martha Lackey Stitt, and her older brother Ed Stitt. She is survived by husband Dan Stephen Steakley, stepsons Stephen Steakley and Will Steakley (Karen Steakley), stepdaughter Ashley Steakley Kim (Benedict Kim); sisters Karen Stitt (Steve Cook) and Gwynn Flato; half-sister Sherry Eddington (J Eddington); grandchildren Stella Steakley, Miller Steakley, Leighton Steakley, Aria Wren Kim and Kepler Kim; and niece Renee Chavez. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Patti's honor to Angel Tree at the First Baptist Church, 901 Trinity St., Austin, TX 78701 or to Project Chance (http://www.project-chance.org/donations.html). Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019. Please direct questions to Doug Keenan.
