|
|
ANTRIM, Paul Alan Paul Alan Antrim, 73, of Austin, TX, died surrounded by his loving family, on February 19, 2020. Paul was born on April 11, 1946, in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Paul Biery and Georgiana Shelton Antrim. Paul graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1964. Upon graduating from high school, Paul enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin and played saxophone in the Longhorn Marching Band. During the Vietnam War, Paul elected to enlist in the United States Navy. His unit, aircraft squadron RVAH 6, was deployed on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk CVA 63. Paul was assigned to the ship's company as Disbursing Clerk for Naval Payroll and Finance. Paul married Joanne Bakos March 7, 1970 and they moved to Austin, TX, He received his Bachelor of Business and Administration degree in 1972 and became a Certified Public Accountant. Paul began his accounting career with Ernst and Ernst (1974-76). In 1976, he was hired as the Chief Financial Officer at Equity Investors, Inc., a statewide mortgage company headquartered in Austin. In 1984, Paul, and his partners Charlie Nichols and Doug Kadison started United Austin Mortgage. In May, 1987, the threesome opened Horizon Savings, later to become Horizon Bank & Trust in 1995. Paul was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He also served on the Board of Directors for both the Bank and its Holding Company. He was a beloved mentor to many at the bank and was instrumental in achieving success at a time when most financial institutions failed. In 1996, the bank was approached to sell by Compass Bank. Paul lead the bank through the due diligence process, which ultimately culminated in an extraordinarily successful sale in 1997. Paul was an avid sports fan. As a UT alum, he was all in all things Longhorn. Paul also enjoyed watching his Dallas Cowboys with an optimism he shared with family and friends. Over the years, Paul relished attending, watching, and cheering for his children and grandchildren in each of their sports. His passion for sports was contagious and a frequent topic of conversation. Paul loved to golf. From the time he retired, Paul enjoyed playing in the Men's Open at Lost Creek Country Club, and numerous other golf courses across the country. Paul will be greatly missed by his wife of 50 years, Joanne Bakos Antrim, their three children, Alana Antrim Cagle (Phil Davis), Paul Bakos Antrim, and John Bakos Antrim, and their grandchildren Avery Ryan Cagle, Hayden Elizabeth Cagle (their father, Gregory Cagle) and Jaxson Paul Antrim, all of Austin. Paul is survived by his sister Kathy Lennon (Johnny), nieces and nephews of Miller Grove, TX, as well as many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Beiry and Georgiana Shelton Antrim. A celebration of Paul's life will take place at 10:00 a m, Friday, February 28 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX, with Pastor Bill Knippa officiating. Lunch will follow in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Tee of Austin, https://thefirstteeaustin.thankyou4caring.org/ Funeral arrangements made by Burbage Funeral Home, Berlin, Maryland.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2020