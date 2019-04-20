ISHAM, Paul Chapman Paul Chapman Isham, former City Attorney of Austin, passed away peacefully, at home, on April 6, 2019, having spent the previous day with his family. Paul was born May 12, 1941 in Cincinnati, OH to Dr. Asa Chapman Isham and Charlotte Klotz Isham. Paul attended Washington University in St. Louis, where he played football, was named a Little All American, and was later named to the Washington University Centennial Team and the Washington University Sports Hall of Fame. He attained his Law degree from the University of Texas. Paul was a Municipal Law attorney. At various times over the years he also represented Denton, West Lake, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Huntsville and New Braunfels. Paul retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Air Force Reserves, JAG after 35 years of service. As an avid lifetime athlete, Paul ran 35 marathons, skied, and logged many miles on their tandem bicycle with his wife, Anne. He was a Kilimanjaro summiteer. Besides his superb athleticism, Paul was an example of generosity, humility and persistence to us all. He served on many non-profit boards and volunteered wherever he was needed. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anne Shannon Lewis Isham; his sister Mary Brown (Phillip) and brother John Isham (Heather); his Children, Donald Isham (Amy) and Kathryn Yurkovich: grandchildren Asa Isham (Heather), Darby Ratcliff (Seth), Nicholas Yurkovich and Phillip Yurkovich and his great-grandchildren, Audrey Isham, Harper Isham and Rory Ratcliff; and many much loved nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his brother Karl Isham and his parents Chap and Charlotte Isham. A memorial gathering will be held for Paul in Austin June 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Amyloidosis Society, Assistance League of Albuquerque or Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary