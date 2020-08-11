1/1
Paul Eddie Jonse
1955 - 2020
JONSE, Paul Eddie On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Paul Eddie Jonse passed away in his home in Hutto, Texas at the age of 64 due to underlying health conditions. Paul was born on September 2, 1955 in Elgin, Texas to Paul and Julia Jonse. Paul traveled the world serving his country in the Navy abord the USS Kitty Hawk before returning to Central Texas to raise his two sons, Christopher and Jonathan. During this time, Paul joyfully served as an employee of the First Evangelical Free Church of Austin for 20 years. Paul had a passion for gardening, growing vegetables, and transforming common spaces into extraordinary outdoor escapes. He loved sharing his passion with others and often gave away all of the produce from his own garden. Paul never met a stranger and had numerous friends throughout his lifetime. He was known for his generosity, easy going nature, and hilarious story telling. His kind and generous spirit will be missed. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Julia, and his sister, Janie. He is survived by his sons Christopher and Jonathan (Shelby), Sharon Jonse, and his siblings; Rita Conroy (Dan), Gilbert Jonse (Olga), Rosie Jonse, and Lori Markham (Steve), and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Remembrance services are currently being planned for a future date. Please consider making a contribution in his memorial to either the American Heart Association or the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home - Elgin
604 Highway 95 North
Elgin, TX 78621
512-281-2340
Guest Book sponsored by Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home - Elgin

August 6, 2020
Paul was a faithful and generous man who loved to serve. We are so very sad to hear of his passing and will miss him greatly. Our deepest sympathy and love to all his family and friends.
Karen Friesen
Friend
August 6, 2020
Paul was loved and appreciated by all of us at FEFC. He will be missed. My love to his dear family.
Rebecca Sundbeck
August 5, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family, my prayers are with y’all. God Bless
Linda and Larry Bob Larson
Family
August 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our prayers are with the Jonse family at this time.
Gloria Torres
Friend
August 5, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the entire Jonse Family. Rest in Peace, Paul.
Alfred Beltran
Acquaintance
August 5, 2020
The memories of are loving neighbor will always be cherished. May the lord continue to guide, guard and govern his family, loved ones and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Earl & Virginia Creek
Neighbor
August 5, 2020
Our memory of Paul is from the time at FEFC. He always had a smile and was always willing to help.
Barney and Betty Schulz
Friend
August 3, 2020
Would like to extend my condolences to all of Paul’s family. My thoughts and prayers are with you - May he Rest In Peace.
Richard Ferrales
Friend
August 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences, prayers to all Paul's family.
Jose y Rhonda Palacios
Family
August 3, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family. God Bless
Marc Jonse
Family
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Victor and Nora Vasquez
Friend
August 3, 2020
Herman Jonse
August 3, 2020
I'm so sorry for your lost. God Bless Paul's family.
Herman Jonse, Jr.
Family
