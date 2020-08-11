JONSE, Paul Eddie On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Paul Eddie Jonse passed away in his home in Hutto, Texas at the age of 64 due to underlying health conditions. Paul was born on September 2, 1955 in Elgin, Texas to Paul and Julia Jonse. Paul traveled the world serving his country in the Navy abord the USS Kitty Hawk before returning to Central Texas to raise his two sons, Christopher and Jonathan. During this time, Paul joyfully served as an employee of the First Evangelical Free Church of Austin for 20 years. Paul had a passion for gardening, growing vegetables, and transforming common spaces into extraordinary outdoor escapes. He loved sharing his passion with others and often gave away all of the produce from his own garden. Paul never met a stranger and had numerous friends throughout his lifetime. He was known for his generosity, easy going nature, and hilarious story telling. His kind and generous spirit will be missed. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Julia, and his sister, Janie. He is survived by his sons Christopher and Jonathan (Shelby), Sharon Jonse, and his siblings; Rita Conroy (Dan), Gilbert Jonse (Olga), Rosie Jonse, and Lori Markham (Steve), and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Remembrance services are currently being planned for a future date. Please consider making a contribution in his memorial to either the American Heart Association
or the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.