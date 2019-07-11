|
WILSON JR., Paul Harrold 60, of Austin, died Sunday, July 7th He was born in Camden, NJ on October 25, 1958, a son of the late Marjorie (Crayton) and Paul Harrold Wilson, Sr. The Celebration of Life Service 2 PM on Friday, July 12th at Alice Taylor King Chapel, 1300 E 12th Street in Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 4 PM to 5 PM on Today. Interment at Cook- Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Paul's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 11, 2019