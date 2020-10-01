HERNANDEZ, Paul Our beloved Paul Hernandez, also known as Pablo, passed from this earth at home, in his wife's arms, on Thursday, September 24th. He fought for the rights of others most of his days and touched many, many lives. Throughout his life, he suffered many obstacles that would have stopped others. These included a brain hemorrhage while exploring his ancestry at the ruins in Uxmul, Mexico, multiple beating by police, and a failed back surgery that left him in a wheelchair. In recent years, he spent alot of time with Home Health and in the hospital, fighting Chronic Respiratory Arrest. He made friends with hospital staff, including cleaning staff, Tecs, Nurses, Respiratory Therapists, PTs, OTs and physicians. He even convinced the staff to allow his wife to be by his side, despite COVID restrictions, which was a blessing for both. Paul loved his family and friends dearly. He wants us all to continue the fight for equality and justice, take precautions to avoid COVID, and VOTE! Go to MissionMemorials.com
for details on services.