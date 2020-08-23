1/1
Paul Manuel Vera Jr.
VERA JR., Paul Manuel Paul Manuel Vera Jr., age 54, was called home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Paul Manuel Vera Sr., mother Mary Ellen Gonzales, sister Deborah Ann Vera, and brother John Albert Vera. Survivors include daughters Crystal Nicole Vera (Jesse Rodriguez) and Kaleigh Alexis Hernandez (Diego Rene Rufino), son Paul Julian Vera (Ashley Ontiveros), brother David Anthony Vera (Monica), sister Christina Marie Pulido (Nicholas), 8 grandchildren, maternal grandmother Elida Gonzales, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as many friends. Paul was always smiling and never knew a stranger. His laughter was contagious. A celebration of Paul's life and visitation will begin at 6 PM Monday, August 24, 2020, followed by a prayer service. Funeral services are under the direction of Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas 78745. Final farewell service will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 10:00 AM with Interment at Assumption Cemetery, Austin, Texas. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
