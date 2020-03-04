|
|
MCCORMICK, Paul Douglas Paul Douglas McCormick was born in Madisonville, Kentucky to Thomas H. and Mary E. McCormick on March 21, 1943. He served in the Marine Corps for 10 years. He was honorably discharged with 2 Good Conduct medals, National Defense Service Medal, Letter of Appreciation, as well as a Rifle and Pistols Sharpshooter's badges. He served 1 year and 10 months overseas in Okinawa and Korea. For the remainder of his time, he served as Combat Intelligence. He was released from active duty as a Ssgt on December 22nd, 1970. He continued a career in finance, and retired from Graeber, Simmons, and Cowan architectural firm as director of finance. He was preceded in death by his parents and his soul mate Florene McCormick, whom he was married to for 17 years. He is survived by a sister, Patricia L. Sage of Oklahoma; also 4 daughters and 1 son, Laniecea McConothy, Jennifer Boedeker, Kimberly Colbert, Nikki Nation, and Christopher McCormick, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Providence Funeral Home, with Pastor George Qualley officiating.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020