Goertz, Paul Michael Paul Michael Goertz, 92, passed away on May 24, 2020. Paul was born in Red Rock, Texas on October 13, 1927 to Paul and Margaret Goertz. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard and was honorably discharged in 1948. Paul was a long-time member of St. Austin Catholic Church but recently attended the Seton Hospital Chapel. Paul retired from the Texas Highway Department after 37 years of service. Paul is proceeded in death by his parents, his son Charles Philip Goertz, siblings Sr. Imelda Goertz, Edith Ayers, Patty Oetken, and Dr. Don Goertz. He is survived by his daughter Karen Cearley and wife Ariel Levin; daughter-in-law Lynne Lewis; his brother Ralph Goertz and wife Mary; and a large extended family of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Paul is also survived by many close and long-time friends. Paul was loved by many and will always hold a special place in our hearts. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Central Texas Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we do ask everyone to practice social distancing and wear face coverings. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.