Paul Michael Goertz
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Goertz, Paul Michael Paul Michael Goertz, 92, passed away on May 24, 2020. Paul was born in Red Rock, Texas on October 13, 1927 to Paul and Margaret Goertz. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard and was honorably discharged in 1948. Paul was a long-time member of St. Austin Catholic Church but recently attended the Seton Hospital Chapel. Paul retired from the Texas Highway Department after 37 years of service. Paul is proceeded in death by his parents, his son Charles Philip Goertz, siblings Sr. Imelda Goertz, Edith Ayers, Patty Oetken, and Dr. Don Goertz. He is survived by his daughter Karen Cearley and wife Ariel Levin; daughter-in-law Lynne Lewis; his brother Ralph Goertz and wife Mary; and a large extended family of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Paul is also survived by many close and long-time friends. Paul was loved by many and will always hold a special place in our hearts. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Central Texas Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we do ask everyone to practice social distancing and wear face coverings. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Central Texas Veteran's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved