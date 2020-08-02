GUINN, Paul Michael It is with deepest sorrow we announce the unexpected passing of Paul Michael Guinn, age 46. Our most beloved son, brother, father, uncle, family member and friend, Paul, who loved soInline image many and was loved by so many more, left this earth on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Those who knew Paul, even ever so slightly, lost a shining light in their lives, however all of us are the brighter, the richer, and the better for having him in ours. Cherished son of Robert "Bobby" and Ardeen Guinn of Cypress, Texas, as well as beloved brothers, Robert "Robby" Guinn of McAllen, Texas and Lane, with wife Jessica, Guinn of Cypress, Texas will miss Paul every day. He will also be missed by his loving extended family members and many, many great friends. Survived also by his spouse, Micaela M. Guinn of Austin, Texas and his three adoring sons Jonathan "Meade", Huck and Crawford, all of Austin, Texas; Paul will be remembered as the loving and proud father he was. Paul Michael Guinn was born on the 15th of May in College Station, Texas in 1974. He grew up in Donna, Texas where he played fullback for the Donna Redskins Football Team throughout his high school career. After graduating from Donna High, Paul headed north to pursue a degree at Texas A&M University in College Station, the place of his birth. While studying at A&M Paul received an invitation to become a Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) and in this fraternity he sincerely found additional "brothers." Paul was a true friend to his friendsready and willing to give them the shirt off his back, especially on nights he and a friend or two would attend an 80s speed metal band concert. Paul received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M University in the Spring of 1996 and then went off to Lubbock, Texas where he received his J.D. in 1999 from Texas Tech School of Law. Paul worked at a few different law firms in different cities over the years from Weslaco to Houston to Austin. He even did a stint as a "Pet Detective" when he worked for the Veterinary Board for the State of Texas. At the time of his death he was working as an attorney for Netspend in Austin, Texas. He remained an avid Aggie Sports fan, always enthusiastic and always speaking his mind. Paul loved his boys and treasured each moment with them. He loved taking them fishing and cheering them on at their various games and activities. He also loved watching football games with his boys. Most nights he relished in fatherhood as he gave baths, read books and put the boys to bed. It is not known if a service will be held in Austin, however there will be a celebration of Paul's life in Donna, Texas with the date yet TBD. Paul cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were and because he wished the best for them, without guile and without asking anything in return. In lieu of flowers, those who may choose to give a gift in honor of Paul are asked to make a donation to Friends of Big Bend National Park Big Bend Conservancy | Big Bend Conservancy



