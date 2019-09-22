Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Nuemann Catholic Church
5455 Bee Cave Rd
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Carrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Nicholas Carrano


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Nicholas Carrano Obituary
CARRANO, Paul Nicholas Paul Nicholas Carrano, 25, went home to the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was born into the loving family of John and Nancy Carrano in Kansas City, Kansas on Oct. 8, 1993. A funeral mass will be held on Sept. 23 at 11 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to One World Play Project or Community First! Village. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now