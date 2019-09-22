|
CARRANO, Paul Nicholas Paul Nicholas Carrano, 25, went home to the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was born into the loving family of John and Nancy Carrano in Kansas City, Kansas on Oct. 8, 1993. A funeral mass will be held on Sept. 23 at 11 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to One World Play Project or Community First! Village. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019