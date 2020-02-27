|
JOHNSON, Paul Richard Paul Johnson passed away peacefully in Lakeway, Texas on February 16th 2020 at the age of 78 He was born in Kokomo, Indiana on February 15, 1942. He was predeceased by his parents Karl F. Johnson and Rosemary (McGlone) Johnson, his wife Bridget (Searcy) Johnson and 5 of his brothers, Bill (Kay) Johnson, Karl "General" Johnson, Mike Johnson, Greg Johnson, and Chris Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Rosemary "Rosie" Johnson (Jason) Parker and son, Jeffrey Johnson, granddaughter, Harleigh Parker, a sister, Julie Ann (David) Klausmeyer of Houston and a brother Steve (Marie) Johnson of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, His sisters-in-law Jeannie, Kim, and Laurie Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. He attended Cathedral High School in Indianapolis and served in the U. S. Army. Paul was a founder and CEO of a chemical company located in Pittsburg Pa., serving the steel industry, an inspection company in Houston, Texas, and was a homebuilder in Austin prior to his retirement in the year 2000. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1300 Old Hwy 20, Manor Texas by Rev Bradford Hernandez Arriaga, Pastor at 2 PM on Saturday, February 29th, 2020. A private burial service will be held in Austin at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 27, 2020