LARSEN, Paul Robert February 1927 June 2019 With deep sadness, we share the news of the passing of our dad, Paul, but we celebrate in the knowledge that he is at peace in the arms of his Lord and Savior. Dad always showed a deep love for our mom, Winnie (Kreuser), whom he met at a roller-skating rink in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin when they were teenagers. Despite a four-year difference in age, they won one another's hearts and were married for nearly 70 years. Dad inspired a love of travel in us with countless family weekend camping trips and cross-country travel. Our parents made many lifelong, treasured friends who accompanied them on their life journey. He was a World War II veteran, serving honorably in the U.S. Navy. In his final years, he demonstrated unending perseverance despite the ongoing effects of medications for his treatment of Parkinsons and the frailties of old age. He was a loving dad to Barbara (Ken) and Beverly, grandfather to Brynn (Jared) and great-grandfather to Abigael, Alice and Anelise. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Geneva Larsen, and is survived by his sister, Grace Stuettgen. Well done, dad! We love you; rest in peace. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on July 15, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10205 FM 620 North, Austin, TX. Private burial service with military honors will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Interim Healthcare Foundation, ATTN: Bridget M., 3309 101st Street Suite A, Lubbock, TX 79423 Phone: 806-771-0995. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 7, 2019