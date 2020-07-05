ROCH, Paul Paul David Roch passed away peacefully at home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A native Texan, born in Dublin, he spent 67 years on this earth. He came to Austin in the early seventies and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1975. Paul professionally served the state of Texas for over 40 years, assisting in the aid of Texans. His fair and equitable leadership was widely admired at work. Simply put, Paul was a good guy. The same could be said for his personal life, where he touched all he met with his genuine kindness, advanced humor, and easy disposition. There was a thoughtfulness to all he did, and he always executed well. He ran his first marathon at the age of 59, eventually running four others, after spending his entire life running for pleasure and becoming a neighborhood legend known for his unique braid and bandana style. Paul's music knowledge was vast and widely known by all. He was notoriously good at gift giving, whether it be vinyl or a book. He had a knack for closely lining up the gift with your interests and joys. When he gave you a gift, you knew it was going to be good. Paul had an everlasting dedication to the Dallas Cowboys, cheering them on and pacing around the living room for years in their honor. Paul is survived by his wife Paulette; daughter Anna; son Marshall and wife Emily; grandson Elias; his mother Mary Anna; siblings, Katy, Nancy, and Mark; and nephew Adam. The family appreciates Nurse Ginny for her help during this transition. Paul will be remembered and celebrated in everything we do. In lieu of flowers, we recommend taking a jog, spinning some vinyl, shopping for one at your local independent record store, or reading an interesting book in his honor. At this time, there is no service planned but the family intends to host an open mic to swap stories when we are able to gather again.