MOSQUEDA, Paul Taylor Age 77, of Round Rock, TX, passed away on November 27, 2020. He was born April 21, 1943 to Nicholas and Bertha Mosqueda in Lebanon, OR. He is survived by wife, Beverly, sons Paul Jr, Randall, Jeff (wife Sonja), Scott (wife Sandra), James (wife Linda), and Christopher. Grandchildren Skyler, Joshua, Gabriella, Arianna, Genevieve, and Niko. Siblings Nicholas, Norma, Stella and DeeDee. Paul was a devoted family man. His passions were God, music, and photography. He loved to help others with words of wisdom and kindness. He never met a stranger. You were immediately his friend. Virtual Memorial Service 4pm CST on December 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Swan Songs. An organization fulfilling wishes through music. www.swansongs.org.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 29, 2020.
