Legends Tri-County Funeral Home and Services
101 Centerpoint Rd.
San Marcos, TX 78666
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Assumption Cemetery
Austin, TX
Paul Tello


1938 - 2019
Paul Tello Obituary
TELLO SR., Paul "Polaco" Paul Tello Sr. (Polaco), 81 died November 23, 2019, with his family by his side in Buda, Texas. Paul was born on January 15, 1938 in Dale TX. Paul will be remembered by family and friends as a loving father, loving brother, but most of all as a loving grandfather. He will always be remembered as "Popo". His joy came from spending time with his grandchildren and watching baseball. Mr. Tello was survived by his three brothers, Pete Tello (wife Connie), Andy Tello (wife Eva), Mike Tello (wife Gloria) and his sister Ramona Serrato. He was also survived by his three sons Eddie Tello, Danny Tello and Jesse Tello (wife Jennifer) and 4 daughters Judy Tello, Sara Tello, Rose Tello Riojas and Monica Tello and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife Delia Guerrero Tello, his two sons Paul Tello Jr. and Jaime Tello, and sister Erminia Hernandez. Visitation will begin Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 5:00 pm with a rosary to begin at 7 pm at Legends Chapel, 107 Centerpoint Rd. San Marcos, TX. A graveside service will be Wednesday, December 4, 2:00 pm at Assumption Cemetery in Austin. Arrangements by Legends Funeral Home, 512-256-1220.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019
