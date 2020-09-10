BROWN, Paul Ty're "Speedy" Paul Brown, 21, of Killeen died Thursday, August 27th. He was born in Austin, TX on August 18, 1999, a son of Monyeakesia Latrice Frank and Terrance Lenard Brown, Sr. The Family Celebration Graveside Services will be 12PM on Saturday, September 12th at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, September 11th Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.