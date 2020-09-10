1/1
Paul Ty're Brown
BROWN, Paul Ty're "Speedy" Paul Brown, 21, of Killeen died Thursday, August 27th. He was born in Austin, TX on August 18, 1999, a son of Monyeakesia Latrice Frank and Terrance Lenard Brown, Sr. The Family Celebration Graveside Services will be 12PM on Saturday, September 12th at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, September 11th Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Austin
1309 E. 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 213-4115
