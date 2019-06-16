PHILLIPS, Paul W. 84, of Austin, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2019 at Hospice Austin's Christopher House after a brief battle with cancer. Paul was born on October 29th, 1934 to Olie and May Bell Phillips, where he was raised and attended school in Italy, TX. After attending Corsicana Jr. College, he transferred to Texas Technological College and graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration with a minor in Advertising. He worked at the Corsicana Daily News and the Lubbock Avalanche Journal. After college, Paul devoted his entire working life to Nunn Electric Supply, starting as an Advertising Manger and ending his career as a Vice President. In addition to serving in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, Paul was a member of Phi Gamma Delta at Texas Tech. Paul was active at church and enjoyed serving over the years as a greeter and was even in charge of yard maintenance at CrossPointe Church. Paul always had a servant's heart. After retirement, Paul worked for S&K Menswear, ran the garage sale at Downsizing Estate Sales, where he was a fan favorite known as "Uncle Paul." He enjoyed interacting with customers and ministering to the young and old alike. Paul had the best advice and one-liners. He enjoyed working on old cars and owned at least 5 Lincoln town cars. He was known for throwing himself fabulous birthday parties that were well attended. Paul proved you could shop at Goodwill and always be the best dressed at church. Paul was a Dallas Cowboys fan, loved the Spurs and Texas Tech football. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Olie and May Bell Phillips and brother Roy Kenneth Phillips. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 30 years DeAnna Day Phillips, children, Suzanne Balduff and husband Marvin of St. Augustine, FL; Paula Hale of Austin, TX; sister; Linda Norman of Italy, TX; granddaughters Brooke and Megan Balduff, Madi Hale, step-daughter Kellie James Bourne and husband Richard of Wylie, TX; step-son Wood Hargis and wife D'Anne of Pflugerville, TX, Sam Hargis and wife Ann of Dyke, VA and granddaughters Kayla James, Emily Hargis Lacey, and Grace Hargis, and grand-dog Lulu. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 17th, 2019 at CrossPointe Church located at 5703 McNeil Drive, Austin, TX 78729. Paul lived his life with grace, humility and kindness and died the same way. The positive impact he has had on all of our lives will never be forgotten. Published in Austin American-Statesman from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary