Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennington Funeral Home - San Marcos
323 N Comanche
San Marcos, TX 78666
512-353-4311
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Michaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Green Michaud


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Green Michaud Obituary
MICHAUD, Paula Green Paula Green Michaud was born in Buda, Texas, September 12, 1950, to Wyatt and Ada Green. Paula graduated from Buda High School and Southwest Texas University. She worked at the General Land Office of the State of Texas for seven years before working as a paralegal secretary at her brother's law office in San Marcos. She was the owner of a bail bond company in San Marcos. Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Pete "Mitchell" Michaud, her mother and father, her sister, Marilyn Day, and her brother, John Wyatt Green. She is survived by her brother and sister in law, Ray and Patty Green, her niece and her husband, Sandi and Homer Patino, and her nephew and his wife, Steven and Heather Green. Paula is also survived by a number of cousins and many friends and neighbors. Paula will be remembered for her beautiful smile, sweet disposition and her love for her family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buda Baptist Church or Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM). Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas 512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now