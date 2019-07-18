MICHAUD, Paula Green Paula Green Michaud was born in Buda, Texas, September 12, 1950, to Wyatt and Ada Green. Paula graduated from Buda High School and Southwest Texas University. She worked at the General Land Office of the State of Texas for seven years before working as a paralegal secretary at her brother's law office in San Marcos. She was the owner of a bail bond company in San Marcos. Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Pete "Mitchell" Michaud, her mother and father, her sister, Marilyn Day, and her brother, John Wyatt Green. She is survived by her brother and sister in law, Ray and Patty Green, her niece and her husband, Sandi and Homer Patino, and her nephew and his wife, Steven and Heather Green. Paula is also survived by a number of cousins and many friends and neighbors. Paula will be remembered for her beautiful smile, sweet disposition and her love for her family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buda Baptist Church or Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM). Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas 512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 18, 2019