Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Paula Jean Morrison Obituary
MORRISON, Paula Jean Paula Jean (Durham) Morrison, 77 of Austin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was surrounded by family. The family will be hosting a gathering of friends and family to celebrate the lives of Paula and her late husband Ronald Morrison on Sunday October 13, 2019 between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Please contact the family for details. Paula was born in Houston, Texas, on February 24, 1942 to Alice Pauline (Luker) and Archie Durham, who predeceased her. Paula grew up in Galena Park, Texas where she met her husband of 54 years Ronald Morrison, who preceded her in death. Her 40-year career at Southern Pacific Railroad brought her much joy and happiness throughout her life. Family meant everything to Paula; she cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Outside of her family, Paula's greatest love was cooking. Known to all for her fudge and peanut brittle, she took great joy in sharing it with friends and family. Paula's infamous gambling trips, quippy personality, and straightforward approach were her hallmarks. She is survived by her son Ronald Morrison, Jr. (Macie), and daughter, Juanita Carlene Morrison. She is also survived by her grandchildren Taylor Morrison Stokes (Cody), Brannon Scott Morrison, Noah Glen Morrison, and Charles Durham Morrison as well as her great-grandchildren Tiger, Luna, and Solomon Stokes. Also surviving is her brother Jack Durham (Mary Lou). Her brother Gary Durham predeceased her. Arrangements are under the care of Cook Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019
