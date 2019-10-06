|
WIESNER, Paula Leticia Paula L. (Moore) Wiesner, Ph.D. age 82 of Austin, Texas, died peacefully in her sleep on September 5, 2019. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1937, the 10th child of Gaston F. Moore and Antonia Ella Forrestier. She moved to California for her senior year of high school, staying with family and working part time. After graduation she joined the US Air Force where she met and married Edward Lee Wiesner. Their first daughter Donna was born at March AFB, then both sons were born in Texas, where her lifelong dedication to education continued. She and her husband were granted degrees from Southwest Texas State Teacher's College, now a university, while working. Both became teachers and continued their educations on the GI Bill. Paula taught honors English at John Marshall High School in San Antonio Texas and earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Texas, Austin. Paula had a twenty-year career as a Marriage and Family Therapist, closing her office in 2002 when she and her husband Alan Ferguson married. They traveled in a Sportsmobile camper van, hiking segments of the Application Trail and paddling a kayak to fish in lakes and streams. Paula loved to read, maintained an active membership in three book groups, and enjoyed Austin Lifetime Learning and University of Texas Sage classes. For ten years, she and her husband used DNA analysis supported by extensive genealogy research to document a three-hundred-page family history book that she shared with her children, nieces and nephews. An active member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin, she performed marriages for members. She was a thoughtful, kind, and generous person who never forgot how to cook in the style of her father's French chef's training, and will be missed by family and friends. She is predeceased by her son Marc Aaron Wiesner and survived by one of her nine siblings Augustine (Moore) Culp, her husband Alan, son David Alan Wiesner, daughter Donna Wiesner Keene, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service is planned for 1:30pm on 2 November 2019 at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin, 4700 Grover Avenue, Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation on the Austin Community College website www.austincc.edu/foundation. There is a purple "Give Now" button on the top right. In "Donation Information" please type "Marc A. Wiesner Endowment." Your gift will be appreciated by many students for years to come.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019