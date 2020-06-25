Paulette D. Dickerson
1969 - 2020
DICKERSON, Paulette D. Paulette D. Dickerson, 51, of Austin died Friday, June 19th. She was born in Idaho Falls, ID on February 4, 1969, a daughter of Kaye (Trego) Lemons and the late Claude Michael Lemons. Paulette was the wife of Nathan R. Dickerson. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream .com/accounts/7325565/paulettedickerson) on Saturday, June 27th at St. Edward's Missionary Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, June 26th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Edward's Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Edward's Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
