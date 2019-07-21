Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
2435 Oak Crest
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Peña
Pauline A. Peña Obituary
PENA, Pauline A. We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Pauline A. Peña in Austin, Texas. She went to our Lord in Heaven on July 14, 2019 at the age of 89. She is survived by her husband, José M. Peña, Jr., her sister, Rosa Aguilar, and two of her four children, José Maria Peña, III; and Melissa Gisela Peña; daughter-in-law, Luz Sanchez-Peña and by two granddaughters, Estela Peña and Lauren Bucher Delaney (married to Andrew Delaney). Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress, Austin, Texas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 2435 Oak Crest, Austin, Texas. Interment will occur at Assumption Cemetery followed by a reception hosted by the family. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019
