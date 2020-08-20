WELDIN, Pauline Pauline Weldin died peacefully on July 28, 2020 after a valiant fight with Alzheimer's. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Doris Claiborne, and Father, Paul Taylor. Her husband, Keith Weldin, died in 1990. She is survived by her Sister, Carolyn Williams, and Brother, Bill Taylor as well as two children, Scott and Stephen Weldin. Her ashes will be interred at the Claiborne Family cemetery outside of Bastrop, TX. She will be remembered as a tough, caring and resilient mother who cared for many, loved few and learned to row her her own canoe. Love you Mom. See you again in Heaven!



