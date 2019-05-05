MCCULLOCH, Pearl Eileen Pearl Eileen McCulloch, 93, passed away on Sunday, April 14. She was born September 10, 1925 in Lethbridge, Alberta to Lillian and Albert Routh and was married to John McCulloch of Killarney, Manitoba until his death in 2012. The couple moved from Canada to the United States in 1951, became citizens in 1957 and resided in Warren, NJ, Baytown, TX, and Austin. Pearl learned to play piano at a young age. Her beautiful playing and singing inspired a love of music in her children and grandchildren. Pearl and John also loved to dance. They glided across the floor as if they were on ice. Perhaps that, combined with growing up in Canada, explains Pearl's love of ice skating. Pearl was one of the first female employees in her position with Canadian Pacific Railroad, was President of the PTA and the Lions Club Auxiliary in Warren, the Ladies Association of Goose Creek Country Club in Baytown, and was a life-long member of the Eastern Star. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was preceded in death by brothers Albert and Gordon and daughter-in-law, Kerry. She is survived by daughter Leslie, son Brian and wife Nancy, son Kent and wife Dina, grandson Christopher and wife Sarah, grandson Elan and wife Gracie, grandsons Ian, Will, and Mark, great grandchildren Audrey, Weston and Costa and many Canadian relatives, including sister-in-law Verna and brother-in-law Lorne, with whom she remained close. The family would especially like to thank her long-time caregivers, Dolores and Mayela. Pearl loved red cardinals so when you see one, please think of her. A memorial service will be held at a place and date to be determined. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary