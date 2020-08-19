1/
Pearl Irene Krager
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRAGER, Pearl Irene Pearl Irene Krager joined the angels Dec. 21, 2019. She was born June 11, 1924 to Gertie (Brolin) and Andrew Rebne. At 15 she graduated High School and moved from Columbus, ND, to Mpls. MN. There she worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell. Eventually she met and married Eugene Krager. Pearl became inspiration for Eugene's brainchild, Krager Kustom Coach and worked in the business as Administrative Assistant. Pearl was an avid reader and crossword enthusiast. She loved to travel, quilt, knit, and cook traditional Norwegian and Polish delicacies. Most of all, she was a loving, dedicated and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, siblings: Emelia Steen, Alice Swenson, Milo Rebne, and Einar Rebne. Pearl is survived by her 6 children, Alan and Renee Krager, Rebne Karchefsky, Thomas Krager, Eugenie Krager, Eugene and Barb Krager II and Theresa Krager. As well as 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. An Interment Ceremony will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls., MN at a date yet to be determined. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved