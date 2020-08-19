KRAGER, Pearl Irene Pearl Irene Krager joined the angels Dec. 21, 2019. She was born June 11, 1924 to Gertie (Brolin) and Andrew Rebne. At 15 she graduated High School and moved from Columbus, ND, to Mpls. MN. There she worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell. Eventually she met and married Eugene Krager. Pearl became inspiration for Eugene's brainchild, Krager Kustom Coach and worked in the business as Administrative Assistant. Pearl was an avid reader and crossword enthusiast. She loved to travel, quilt, knit, and cook traditional Norwegian and Polish delicacies. Most of all, she was a loving, dedicated and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, siblings: Emelia Steen, Alice Swenson, Milo Rebne, and Einar Rebne. Pearl is survived by her 6 children, Alan and Renee Krager, Rebne Karchefsky, Thomas Krager, Eugenie Krager, Eugene and Barb Krager II and Theresa Krager. As well as 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. An Interment Ceremony will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls., MN at a date yet to be determined. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.