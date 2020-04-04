|
CLARK, Pearline Pearline was born on 13 May 1946 in Oak Ridge, LA. She was born to father, Louis Barnes (nicknamed: Batener) and Mother, Flody Green along with sister, Daisy Bell Wilson(deceased). She was married to Freddie Lee Clark (deceased) and they had one child, Gwenda Clark. She has one granddaughter, Denise Clark. Nieces and Nephews are as follows: Anita Watson, Debra Watson and Patrick Barnes. In-Laws are Darren Watson, Sedrick Watson and Larry Clark. Children of Nieces and Nephews are as follows: Aneatria Watson, Da'Ven Watson, Darren Watson Jr, Tottianna Watson, Sedrick Watson Jr., Demonshae Green, Godchild was Aaliyah Winfield and Stepson Gilbert Lacey Pearline dream was to be a clothing designer but dream never realized. She had been a seamstress most of life and sewed for people in the community. Beautiful prom dresses, wedding dress, men suit, children clothes you name it, she can sew it. She worked for the old Garment Plant and what later turned in Jordache Jeans later. She was Christian and actively participated in church activities. She always had and smile for everyone and normally went out of her way to help others. She worked in the school system in the cafeterias of Oak Hill Elem, Carver and many others. Isaiah 57:1-2 The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart; the devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil. Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death. Pearline left this earth on 30 Mar 2020, resulting from various complications with pneumonia. Apologizes to family and friends, there will be no funeral because of our current restrictions. She will be buried in Mer Rouge, LA next to Freddie Lee Clark at Jerusalem Cemetery. Arrangements will be handled by Loche Mortuary.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2020