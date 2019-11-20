|
RUIZ, Pedro "Pete" Victoriano Pedro "Pete" Victoriano Ruiz, 66, passed peacefully in his sleep Saturday, November 15, 2019 at his home in Dale, Texas after a short illness. He was surrounded with his family. Pete was born on September 9, 1953 in Garfield, Texas to Pedro V Ruiz and Gloria Sepeda. He was the eldest of son of 10 siblings. He enjoyed the open space of the outdoors, fishing, old westerns, shooting his guns, and had a strong passion for cars. Pete's hobby of cars lead him to a long career in the car business, beginning at Henry Moore Subaru and later retiring with BMW of Austin. He was married to Adriana Carrillo of Beeville on July 31, 1973 and made a life raising 4 children. Their children included Olivia "Brandy", Pedro "Jr", Miranda, and Naomi. He was later blessed with 11 grandchildren: Alexis and Briana Garcia, Branden Cruz, Ciara, Pedro, and Antonio Ruiz, Julian Leal, Madison, Andrew, Daniel, and Luna Phillips. Prior to his passing he was able to welcome the newest addition, great granddaughter Santana Ybarra. He is preceded in death by his son Pedro Daniel Ruiz, his mother Gloria Ruiz, and his sister Irene Banda. The family will receive friends with rosary services on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., Funeral services to be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10: 00 a.m. at Harrell Funeral Home located at 4435 Frontier Trail in Austin, Texas. The family would like to express our thanks to the wonderful help and care given by Texas Home Health Hospice. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019