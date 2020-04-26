|
BEELS, Peggy Charlene Peggy Charlene "Chas" Beels born in Burkett, TX, Age 88, passed away 02/02/2020. She was the daughter of Jeanie and Thomas Laws. Chas was raised in West Texas. She later attended the University of Texas and graduated with a BA Degree. While attending UT she was a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity. After graduating she moved to Houston fowork. There she met the love of her life H.H. "Sandy" Beels. The two were married on 08/10/1957. They had one son, Paul Beels. Chas and Sandy moved to Austin in 1995. They were long time members of Westlake Presbyterian Church where Chas was a deacon. Chas was preceded in death by her parents, her son Paul and her brother Tommy. She is survived by her husband Sandy, her sister Judy Perchik, and several nieces and nephews. At this time we are unable to hold a Memorial Service because of Covid 19. As soon as we are allowed to gather safely with family and friends we will have a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of this wonderful & special lady. She will be truly missed. God bless her.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020