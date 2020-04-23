|
|
WHETZEL, Peggy Ann Porter Peggy Ann Porter Whetzel, 85, passed away of natural causes on April 18, 2020, in Tyler, TX. Peggy was born on December 3, 1934 in Crockett, TX, the last of three children to James Henry Porter and Regina Merle Cecil Porter. She spent most of her childhood and adult life in Austin, moving to Tyler in 2000. After graduating from Austin High School, Peggy attended the University of Texas studying Home Economics. While attending UT, she met and ultimately married Paul Raymond Whetzel on October 2, 1953. They had four children who became the focus of their lives together. Peggy was a devout Christian and enjoyed many activities as an avid reader and especially gardening her beautiful roses. From 1975 to 1991, she worked in the home decorating department at the Sears store in Hancock Center. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her two brothers Charles and Davy Porter. She is survived by her daughter Pam Whetzel Weathers and husband Scott of Lago Vista; her son Dale Whetzel and wife Teresa of Tucson, AZ; her son Phil Whetzel and wife Janie of San Antonio; her son Rodney Whetzel of Tyler; her grandchildren Matthew Weathers, Travis Whetzel, Mike Whetzel, and Hannah Whetzel; and one great-grandchild, Ava Whetzel. A small family service is scheduled on April 24 at Austin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to charities pertaining to mental health, children, and veterans. To leave an online condolence and view a slideshow tribute, please visit the website cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 23, 2020