COX, Peggy Funeral Services for Peggy Jane Cunningham Cox will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home and Cemetery near Austin, Texas in Pflugerville at 12 PM with the visitation being held one hour prior to the service. The committal service will immediately follow the conclusion of the Funeral Service at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery. Peggy was born the daughter of John Bryan Cunningham and Elise Stanfield Cunningham in Stroud, Oklahoma on July 9, 1930. Peggy grew up with her three siblings Glenn, Shirley and Don in Denver City, Texas. Peggy fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Billy Fred Cox, and after starting at Draughon's Business College, they were married on June 4, 1949. She continued to be a housewife, mother children, nurse assistant, executive secretary with Civil Service Administration and life-long loving wife to Bill. Following Bill's Texas Tech gradation, Peggy and Bill began their life as an Air Force military family, moving to New Mexico briefly. In Alaska, Gregory Lamar Cox ('53) was born followed by the Kansas birth of Steve Ryan Cox ('55). After Bill returned from S. Korea deployment, the family moved to Illinois, Oklahoma, S. Dakota, N. Dakota then continued on their military journey to Germany before settling in Austin, Texas where the boys graduated from McCallum HS. Upon Bill's return from Vietnam and military retirement, the couple moved to San Antonio and later moved to Bryan, Texas to be closer to family. Peggy lived a life full of love and adventure and she leaves behind her beloved husband, 2 living sons, 10 grandchildren and over a dozen great-grandchildren. Please visit Peggy's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary