HOLT, Peggy Joyce Peggy Joyce Holt, age 81, passed away peacefully May 21, 2019. She was born February 17, 1938 in Austin, Texas to Geneva and William Schwartz. She married her longtime love Kenneth Allen Holt, in February of 1955. Ken and Peggy were married nearly 65 years and he was holding her hand as she was released to the angels in Heaven. Peggy is survived by her husband Kenneth Allen Holt; her brother William Bland Schwartz and his wife Paulette of Austin, Texas; her sister Jeannie Jackson and her husband Larry of Fredericksburg, Texas. Peggy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She is the loving & devoted mother of Cindy Henderson and her husband Steve of Marble Falls, Texas; Danny Holt of Nacogdoches, Texas; Stephen Holt and his fiancée Reba Goodman of Houston, Texas; and Jennifer Shoemaker and her husband Derek of Frisco, Texas. Peggy was Nana to her seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren and loved every minute she spent with the children including watching her great grandchildren hunt Easter eggs this past Easter. Peggy was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and home designer. Peggy was a talented architect who designed and built many homes for her clients but her favorite project was building her dream retirement home on Lake Buchanan. Peggy also but had a flair for cooking and had collected and cooked thousands of recipes for her family. Her families' happiest memories of her are sitting around the dining room table when they were all together. Peggy was always one of the last to sit down to eat because she wanted to take care of everyone else's needs first. Please join us celebrating her life Saturday May25, 2019 at 1:00pm at Clements Wilcox Funeral Home followed by a gravesite service at Cook Walden Capitol Parks Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com