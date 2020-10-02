SMITH, Peggy Lee Peggy was the only child born to Peggy Jean and Edward O. Jenkins in New Castle, Pennsylvania. She was brought into this world on December 10, 1949, and was the complete joy of her parents. Ed loved his wife so much that he named his daughter after her. Peggy Lee was raised in church and accepted Christ at the age of twelve. Her parents, both talented musicians, taught Peggy music at a young age. Mom has fond memories of Peggy Lee playing the organ on her Dad's public television show in the 50's in Tyler, Texas. She worked for the Travis County DA's office as a paralegal from 2001 to 2014. On September 27, 2002, Peggy married the love of her life. Chris and Peggy started dating in 1992 and had an incredible ten year courtship in Huntsville and Austin, Texas. After getting married they moved to Elgin in 2003 and adopted two children. Peggy was the best mother, wife, daughter and friend you could ask for. She loved Jesus most of all. Peggy leaves behind her mother Jean Jenkins, husband, Chris Smith, and her two children, Douglas (22) and Howard (16). She also leaves behind her cousin Debbie, and husband, Larry Cobb; six brother-in-laws, two sister-in-laws, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, and a life long friend Beverly Bingham. We will celebrate Peggy's life on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Family Worship Center, 2425 FM 1704, Elgin, Texas. The service will begin at 12 p.m. noon, with luncheon to follow. Please R.S.V.P. to (512) 394-2830, or leave a comment on Chris's Facebook page in order for food accommodations to be made.



