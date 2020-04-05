|
BAILEY, Perry Perry Jo Bailey, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Brookdale North Austin in home town, Austin, Texas. A native Texan, Perry moved to Austin at a very young age, graduating from Austin High School in 1953. She worked for 37 years in and retired from the Austin Independent School District, performing office duties at Johnston High School, Metz Elementary, Martin Junior High, and Odom Elementary. In 1953, she married the love of her life, Joe Gene Bailey. As a 20-year Air Force veteran, Joe took several non-family, 18-month overseas tours, requiring Perry to hold down the fort in Austin, working full-time while raising their only child, Steve. In 1972, they moved to Oak Hill where they built the home where they would eventually retire. Perry loved to cook for family events, but was never happier than when her only grandchild, Ryan, would spend weekends swimming, feeding the deer, and in general making his "Mimi's" life wonderful. Perry was a big sports fan, having played a pretty good game of softball in her youth, and then following the Texas Rangers in her later years. (She loved Pudge Rodriguez!) She also loved attending her grandson's games watching Ryan grow through the years as he played youth soccer, Little League baseball, high school baseball and football at Anderson, and finally as place kicker for the Texas Longhorns. And a very special thanks must go out to those amazing caregivers that welcomed and embraced her over the past nine years, both at the Brookdale Gaines Ranch and Brookdale North Austin communities. Perry was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton Lee Clark and Ruth Elle Clark; her brothers Leroy and George Lee, and her husband of 64 years, Joe Gene Bailey. She is survived by her son, Steve Bailey and his wife, Cindy; her grandson, Ryan Michael Bailey, and his wife, Chelsea; her sister, Nelda Sue Eisenbeck; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, aunts, and uncles. Services for Perry will be private, but instructions for viewing and condolences can be found at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020