|
|
ESTES, Perry Perry Estes was born in Austin to Paula and Kevin Estes on November 22, 2000, and passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, just a few weeks shy of his 19th birthday. Perry is survived by his loving parents, his grandparents Sally and Tom, sister Camille and her husband Ira, brother Jesse, best friend and partner Skel, and a large extended family. His niece Annabeth was the apple of his eye. He also leaves behind his church family and many, many friends from all parts of his life. Perry attended The Living School, then attended the magnet program at Kealing Junior High. He graduated from the Language Arts and Sciences Academy last May, where he was active in theater, the Pride Alliance and loved math. He earned multiple scholarships to attend North Carolina State University, where he was planning to major in math and education. Perry was a shining light in this world. Curious and kind, with a scholar's mind and a quick wit, Perry an easy person to love. He was a natural leader, a stand-out in his local and regional church youth groups, helping plan conferences, going on mission trips, and always making an effort to include new or younger members. This past summer he worked at Breakthrough Central TX, where he taught math to middle school students aspiring to be the first in their families to attend college. He loved music, movies, books, travel, NYC, The Office, tacos, queso and speaking out for what is right. His huge heart was apparent to everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He had a quick laugh and an easy smile, but was also a fierce advocate for the marginalized, and was vocal in his support for children at the border, refugees, educational opportunities for all and LGBTQ rights. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, Austin, with a short reception following. In lieu of flowers, the Estes family requests that donations be made to: Breakthrough Central Texas, breakthroughctx.org -or- Central Mission at Central Presbyterian Church, 200 East 8th Street, Austin, TX 78701. cpcaustin.org
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019