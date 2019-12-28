|
THOMSON, Perry (Tommy) Mar. 24th,1942-Dec. 25th, 2019 This sweet soul was called Home on Christmas day, preceded in death by his parents Perry & Edith Thomson and step son Kevin Lind, he leaves his loving wife Glenda Thomson, Brother Billy Kay Thomson and wife Wissie, daughters Ann Michael & Chris Robey, Vanessa & Brandon Bellew, Karen Lind & Chris Houseton, nephews Will and David Thomson, his five grandchildren Alex, Carson, Cooper, Daniel & Christopher. Tommy was born and raised in Austin, was a graduate of Austin High School and Wes Lynn College, he so loved meeting classmates once a month for lunch. He enjoyed spending time at his brothers ranch in South Texas, watching basketball, he was an avid Longhorn fan, relished in watching the many birds flock to his birdhouses on his porch with a scotch and cigar. Tommy nourished all he met with love and kindness, his passion was hosting and preparing his famous BBQ masterpieces surrounded by his loved ones. He will be missed beyond measure. Memorial to follow at later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 28, 2019