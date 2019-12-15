|
CORTEZ JR., Pete Pete Cortez Jr, 58 of Austin Texas passed away Saturday December 7, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his father Pete Cortez Sr, brother Graciano Cortez and step dad Joe Botello Sr. Pete is survived by his daughters Tina Nicole (Adrian Pena) , Leslie (Raando Arpero) , Amanda Cortez (Jesus Flores), sons Justin Rodriguez, Santiago Vasquez, Rudy Alvarez, mother Patsy Botello, siblings Pete (Virgie), Janie (Edward Zambrano), John, Angie (Tony Gil), Nicolas (Linda), Joe Botello Jr (Valarie), 9 grandchildren, 5 grand dogs, lots of loving nieces, 2 nephews, numerous great nieces/nephews and many friends. Pete was a devoted father with endless amount of love for his children. He lived his life to the fullest. He loved spending time with his family and found great joy watching his boys achieve in sports. He pursued his passion in masonry work. He loved everyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. His laugh, smile, sense of humor, jokes, stories and whistle will be missed the most. The family would like to thank Hospice Austin for their support and care during this difficult time. Pallbearers :Justin Rodriguez, Edward Hernandez, John Cortez, Tony Gil III, John Albert Castilleja ,Andrew Castillo, Jose Contreras ,JohnCris Moreno Honorary Pallbearers: Santiago Vasquez, Rudy Alvarez, Christopher Hernandez, Raando Arpero Jr, Carlito Cortez, Jayceon Cortez Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home, located at 607 E. Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78752. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Nuesta Senora de los Dolores Catholic Church located at 1111 Montoplis Dr, Austin, TX 78741. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019