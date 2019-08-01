|
|
MONTOYA, JR., Pete Our beloved, Pete Montoya, Jr., was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Pete was preceded by his parents, Antonia Ledesma Montoya and the Rev. Pedro Montoya; grandson Domingo Librado Gonzalez Jr.; his first wife, Elida Montoya, and second wife, Maria Diaz; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Bocanegra Montoya, and his brothers-in-law, Rev. Jacinto Castillo and David Escamilla. Pete proudly serviced his country as a member of the U.S. Navy, serving 26 years. Pete is survived by his wife, Remedio Montoya; children, Evelyn Montoya- (Manuel) Campos, Pete Montoya, III, Angie Montoya (Domingo) Gonzalez, Carlos (Becky) Montoya Mario Mayra Aguilar) Montoya, Marcos Montoya; Franco Tijerina, and Sabrina Tijerina; step-children Manuel Campos, Domingo Gonzalez, Becky Montoya, Mayra Montoya and Michele Montoya; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, four brothers, Jack (Mary) Montoya, Rudy (Estella) Montoya, Rev. Samuel (Melba) Montoya and Rev. Felix (Vondell) Montoya and three sisters: Margie Montoya Castillo, Angelita Montoya (Rev. Mike) Escamilla and Rev. Antonia Montoya Escamilla as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 with a Prayer Service officiated by his brother, Rev. Sam Montoya beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Additional visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 also at the funeral home. A Graveside Service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 IH35, Pflugerville, Texas
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019