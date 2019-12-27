Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
MURRAY, Peter Cornell Peter Cornell Murray, 47, of Douglasville, GA died Sunday, December 22nd. He was born in Austin, TX on February 20, 1972, a son of Tracy Murray and the late Ernest Smith. Peter was the proud husband of "The Wind Beneath His Wing", Stephanie (Donald) Murray. The Celebration of his Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, December 28th at First Baptist Church on Heflin Lane in Austin, TX. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Viewing and flowers can be sent to 1309 E. 12th Street in Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 27, 2019
