Peter Kerr Hahn

Peter Kerr Hahn Obituary
HAHN, Peter Kerr Peter Kerr Hahn, Age 81 passed away peacefully and surrounded by friends and family on Friday, August 9th, at Heart Hospital of Austin, in Austin, Texas. Memorial service to be held at St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E 8th St., Austin, Texas, on September 14th at 11:00 AM. To learn more about Peter's life and to add a memory visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/peter-hahn-8816117. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
