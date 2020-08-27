LASSEN, Peter Peter Lassen, 79, of Georgetown passed away on Sunday, August 23. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 27, 1941 to Detlef and Doris Lassen. In his youth he attended Stuyvesant High School, graduating in 1957, and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from New York University in 1963. He served in the United States Army Reserve and was employed by Lincoln Mercury, before coming to work for Mazda 1973. He worked his way up to Vice President of the Gulf Region at the Houston area corporate office and in 2002 became a managing partner of the Mazda Georgetown dealership. Peter loved traveling, with his favorite destinations including South Padre Island, Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, and as many national parks as he could fit into a road trip. His business and recreational travels also took him across Europe and Asia. In his retirement, he became particularly fond of Oceana cruises, and he was an avid golfer throughout his life, having played on many of the famous courses across the US. Peter leaves his wife Carol, his sons Robert and James, and his grandchildren Matilda and Andrew. His brother Walter, his good friends Jimmy Burns and Jesse Samples, and countless other extended family and friends also mourn his passing. His family also wishes to acknowledge the exceptional staff of the St. David's Medical Center in Austin, who provided Peter with every possible comfort during his final hours.