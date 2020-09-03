1/1
Peter Schram
1925 - 2020
SCHRAM, Peter Peter Schram was called to his Heavenly Father on August 30, 2020. He was born in San Antonio on September 23, 1925. At six months of age he was adopted by the wonderful couple from Taylor, TX, Major Peter and Ross Schram. He graduated from the Taylor high school in 1942. Pete went to the University of Texas for one year before enlisting in the US Navy to do his part in WWII. He became a Hospital Corpsman and was transferred to the US Marine Corps after serving in several hospitals in the San Francisco Bay area, where he was shipped to Okinawa, Japan and later to Tsingtao, China. After discharge, Pete returned to UT to complete his degree in 1949-50. While at UT he was made Drum Major of the UT Longhorn Band Pete was a great lover of the arts and was a supporter of the Austin Opera, Austin Symphony, Ballet Austin and ZACH Theatre. His favorite activity was traveling around the world with his partner Harry Ullmann, making over fifty cruises. Pete survived his adoptive parents, his brother O. H. Schram and sister Bette Lapsley. He survived by his nephew Peter Max Goehry, Max's son Steve Goehry, daughter Christine Goehry, and her husband Alex and her three daughters Maya, Kai and Catherine (Cat). Also his adopted family Harry Ullmann, Cheryl Ishmal and Michelle Talley and their families. Pete will be cremated and at his request there will be no services.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 3, 2020.
