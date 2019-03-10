ABBOTT, Peyton (P.O.) Osborne Petyon Osborne (P.O.) Abbott passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born to Agnes Weed Abbott and Merlin C. "Jack" Abbott in Houston, Texas, on September 10, 1927. He was raised in Austin and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Geology. He married Geraldine (Gerri) Jaye in 1956 and had a son, James Travis Abbott, in 1957 and a daughter, Laura Kathryn Abbott, in 1962. In 1963 the family relocated to Pueblo, Colorado, where he spent his career at the United States Bureau of Reclamation and the United States Geological Survey. After retiring, he and Gerri travelled extensively, exploring their shared passion for nature and history. He moved back to Austin to be near family after Gerri's passing in 2012. He is survived by son James Travis Abbott and his wife Susan Abbott of Austin, daughter Laura Kathryn Abbott and her husband Tim Wilson of Seattle, and his cherished grandchildren Samantha Abbott, Nick Abbott, and Tom Abbott of Austin and Alan Wilson of Seattle. Thanks to the personnel of Brookdale Hospice Austin, Brookdale Spicewood, the Conservatory at North Austin, and Halcyon Home Health. There will be a private ceremony in Colorado at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary