HURLEY, Phil Calep Phil Calep Hurley was born November 14, 1936 to Carl and IV Hurley in Yantis, Texas and died at the age of 82 on September 20, 2019. He grew up in Yantis with 3 siblings on a small family farm. He was predeceased by his wife, Georgia Lonell Hurley and by his sister, Verlon Josephine Hurley and brother, Kenneth Gerald Hurley. Phil attended Texas A & M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He graduated from Texas A & M with a bachelor's degree and immediately enlisted as an officer in the U.S. Air Force where he became a pilot. During his time in the service he was stationed in Korat Air Force Base, Thailand during the Vietnam war where he flew the H43 rescue helicopter. He retired from the Air Force as a Colonel after 23 years of service in 1981. While in the military, Phil also completed a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling and a Doctorate degree in Education. Following his retirement from the military, he started a new career with Merrill Lynch as a real estate agent in Manassas, Virginia. In 1987, he returned to his home state of Texas, to join the real estate firm of Keller Williams in Austin, Texas. During his time with Keller Williams he opened multiple Keller Williams offices across the southwest including San Antonio, Texas where he eventually retired a second time in 2012. He ultimately returned to northeast Texas to live out his remaining days. Phil was beloved by everyone who knew and worked with him and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was known for his drive, his work ethic, and his sense of humor. His two loves were flying and fishing in Alaska. Phil is survived by his brother, James Marcus Hurley; 3 children, Rhonda Hurley, Scott Hurley, and Sherri Hurley Pound; 5 grandchildren, Michael, Lauren, Nicholas, Ridge and Hunter; and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, Texas 78218, followed by interment at 10:30 a.m. at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alzheimer research charities such as Cure Alzheimer's Fund or Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 26, 2019