THOMAS JR., Philip Easton Philip Easton Thomas, Jr. was born October 18, 1931 in Amarillo, TX to Philip Easton Thomas, Sr. and his wife Marie Ward Thomas. He went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. Phil graduated from Amarillo High School in 1950 and was on the golf team there. In that same year, Phil won Amarillo's City Open Golf tournament. Golf became a great passion of his, playing for almost another 65 years. After one semester at Amarillo Junior College, Phil enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951. He spent basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, and then sent to Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls where he was trained as a specialist on the B-29 aircraft and the R-3350 engine. He then was sent to Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, a SAC base, as part of a B-29 Refueling Squadron. In 1952, Phil married his sweetheart from Amarillo, Shirley Jean Monzingo. Six months later he was transferred to Andersen AFB on the island of Guam, leaving Shirley in Amarillo. His overseas deployment included stops in Japan, Okinawa, Philippines, Iwo Jima and other Pacific islands. On Guam, his passion for golf very much intact, Phil won the Isle Open Golf tournament, making his first of two career holes-in-one. Phil returned to the US in 1954 and deployed to Charleston AFB (SC) where Shirley joined him. At Charleston, he helped organize a new C-54 Squadron. Again, he found time for golf, coming in 2nd place in their City Open tournament. Phil was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in February, 1955, and started at The University of Texas at Austin. During his studies, he worked at a local consulting engineering firm. Also during this period, he and Shirley welcomed their two sons, Matthew Owen Thomas (1956) and Timothy Ward Thomas (1959). In 1960, Phil graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, with a secondary major of Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, Phil worked for a Dallas-based consulting engineering firm until 1965 when he started his own firm with two partners. Gerling-Thomas-Ward Consulting Engineers grew through the 70s and 80s into the largest consulting engineering firm in Central Texas. GTW did mechanical and electrical design work for fifty-seven school districts and six college campuses throughout the State; eight major hospitals, including Brackenridge and St. David's; major shopping malls in Austin, Atlanta and San Antonio; numerous churches and nursing and retirement homes, including Westminster Manor in Austin. In 1990, GTW completed the mechanical and electrical design for the Texas School for the Deaf campus, consisting of twelve buildings and athletic facilities. GTW was sold in 1995 and Phil retired in 1996. The partners of GTW were most proud of their unimpeachable reputation of integrity and the unwavering loyalty of their clients. Phil and Shirley enjoyed traveling in one of their five travel trailers they owned from 1988 to 2001, visiting several nearby states, with Colorado and Arkansas being their favorites. In 2000, they bought a rest and relaxation mobile home on the Guadalupe River in Kerrville and spent many wonderful times there prior to selling in 2014. Besides golf, one of Phil's greatest thrills was joining and contributing to the Kiwanis Club of Austin-Northeast since 1971. He enjoyed a 40-year Perfect Attendance record; was a 40-year member of the Legion of Honor; honored to be elected Kiwanian-of-the-Year seven times and President three times. He's also served as the club's public relations person and newsletter editor for over twenty years. Phil and Shirley have been members of Covenant Presbyterian Church since 1971. Phil was on three major building programs at the Church and on the Administrative Committee for over twenty years. Phil is preceded in death by his parents Philip Easton Thomas, Sr. and wife Marie Ward Thomas, his sister Jean Thomas Neely, and his son Timothy Ward Thomas. Phil is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Shirley Thomas, son Matthew Thomas and his wife Nancy, his niece Evelyn Thompson and her husband Bill, his grandson Joshua Philip Thomas and his wife Courtney, and great-grandchildren Juliana Thomas and Benjamin Thomas. He will be greatly missed by his beloved dogs Charlie and Freddy. Graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, Texas 78731.