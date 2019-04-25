Resources More Obituaries for Philip Aldridge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Philip Reid Aldridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers ALDRIDGE, Philip Reid Philip Reid Aldridge was born in Dallas, TX on Sept. 17, 1965 to Gene and Martha Aldridge. He played all sports (soccer, football, baseball, basketball) throughout his formative years while growing up in Richardson, TX. He graduated from J. J. Pearce High School in May 1984 where he was a member of the varsity football and basketball teams. Philip went on to play college football at USAF Academy in Colorado Springs. He later transferred to TCU becoming a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was also a member of the student-run TCU Fund. There he received his BBA in Finance in 1988. While at college, Philip met and fell in love with Jenny Jeter. They were married in 1989 and began their careers in Dallas. Philip furthered his education at the University of Texas earning his MBA in Finance & Accounting in 1992. He moved on to the Oil & Gas industry for many years before joining The University of Texas System in 2001 as Vice Chancellor of Finance and Business Development. He held various positions while at UT Systems including a special advisory role for finance and was a member of various internal boards. Additionally, Philip earned his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and was a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP). He completed Executive Development programs at the Harvard Business School and the Wharton School of Business. However, his passion in life was teaching, coaching and mentoring youth calling him to leave the corporate world temporarily to work at Hyde Park Middle School for three years. Coach Aldridge had a passion to share the love of Christ with those around him. From coaching his middle school football and basketball teams, to leading high school students on mission trips to serve at an orphanage in Guatemala, he believed in encouraging the next generation to follow Jesus. Philip will always be remembered for his heart for Jesus, his love for the Gospel, and his faithful prayers he quietly offered on behalf of many others. His leadership and smile have impacted hearts around the globe and will for generations to come. He and his wife Jenny raised their three boys in Austin and their love of church and sports filled their lives on a daily basis. The family made numerous mission trips, most recently to Guatemala in March 2019. Philip left this world on April 23, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He is predeceased by his father Gene C. Aldridge. He is survived by his mother, Martha Aldridge, loving wife Jenny, son Reid Aldridge and fiancé Kendall Gilliland, son Andrew "Drew" Aldridge, son Blake Aldridge, sister Ruth Ann Aldridge, brother and sister-in-law J. Bart and Deborah Aldridge, in-laws Glenn and Abbie Jeter, brother/sister-in-laws Scott and Julie Jeter Coupland, two nieces and two nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eagle's Nest International at www.EaglesNestInt.org (an orphanage and children's home in Guatemala) or The at lung.org. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Sanctuary at Hyde Park Baptist Church, 3901 Speedway, Austin, TX 78751. A reception will follow. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries