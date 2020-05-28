|
SHAW III, Phillip Allen Farewell When you're gone I won't search for you I'll walk solitary paths Together with all your thoughts I'll cherish the silence For the depths of our conversation I'll hide in exploration Of your most amazing stories When you're gone I won't search for you The best of you Will always be in me. Phillip Allen Shaw III lived a beautiful life. He was born in Lima, Peru on June 20, 1955, and his close family members fondly recall his endearing nickname, "Phillipito". He spent most of his formative years in Austin, exploring local creeks and caves gathering an encyclopedic knowledge of local flora and fauna. His mother would laugh as she recalled opening young Phill's lunchbox after school, often filled with a collection of lizards and snakes. Phill's lifelong love of science and history fueled his career in engineering and invention. He studied Computer Science at the University of Oklahoma, and later lived in the Washington D.C. area for many years, working in robotics at the Department of Defense. Returning to Austin in the 2000's, Phill was generous with his knowledge and time, and he loved to share stories of prehistoric Texas with children as a dedicated volunteer at the Texas Memorial Museum. Phill had an eclectic range of hobbies, including Contra Dance, genealogy, archaeology, caring for local ecosystems, coffee, and political activism. There was no puzzle too complex for Phill. He was known to put together 2000+ piece puzzles face down for fun. One of the many things Phill learned from his father was the art of goldsmithing by lost wax casting. Equal parts artistry and engineering, this medium suited him well, and he was able to create enchanting, timeless jewelry for his wife. Phill enjoyed traveling to exotic places including the Galapagos Islands, Bahamas, St. Croix, and Australia. With each trip his love of the natural world expanded. He was never happier than when he was "giving a wombat a belly rub" or sharing a snack with a giant tortoise. In any season you could find Phill channeling the tropics in his colorful Hawaiian shirts. A talented chef, friends and family who tasted Phill's signature dishes, such as Waldorf salad, pulled pork, and black-eyed peas will certainly miss them, but no more so than his self-deprecating humor that brought laughter to every gathering. Whether he was recalling a hang-gliding experience over the Hawaiian landscape or crawling through the darkness of Airman's cave, Phill would captivate his audience. Phill's bright spirit was not dampened by illness. Even when faced with a terminal diagnosis he lived every day to the fullest, enjoying dances and trips abroad with unmatched courage and optimism. Phill passed peacefully on the morning of May 24, 2020, after living with cancer for several years. Phill was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Shaw, and his sister, Sue Ann Shaw. He is survived by his wife, Gail Moore, his father, Phillip A. Shaw, sisters Laurie Shaw Davis, Karen Marie Shaw and Patricia Ludwig, and his brother Kevin Shaw, and sister in law Joy Shaw. His nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews will miss his thoughtful manner, genuine affection, and sharp wit. Phill was a source of inspiration for everyone who knew him. His brilliant mind and kind heart will be missed by family and friends too numerous to list. Phill's spirit will thrive in the wild places of the natural world and with each tiny fossil a child discovers on a walk in the woods. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Texas Memorial Museum.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 28, 2020